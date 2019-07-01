18:00/1 July/2019

Ohrid – The adoption of a law on public prosecution is not a matter of political consensus, it is a necessity stemming from the founding principles of the modern state and legislation, experts agree.

Skopje – All Ministry of Interior employees will be covered by the vetting process, including a check-up of their vocational education, integrity, property and possible criminal activities by certain structures within the ministry, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

Skopje – Application “Moj DDV” (My VAT) used for scanning of fiscal bills is already available for download by all citizens.

Skopje – The Civic Association “Transparency Macedonia” launched Monday a project on “Monitoring the Work, Effectiveness, Transparency and Accountability of the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption”, which is to be implemented in partnership with the Institute for Human Rights, and with the support of the British Embassy in Skopje.

Skopje – Starting Monday, roaming charges for outgoing calls in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro drop by 68 percent, incoming calls 31 percent, SMS charges drop by 71 percent and those for Internet use drop by 89 percent. All roaming charges in Albania and Kosovo are reduced by more than 93 percent.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, gasoline and diesel retail prices increase by Mden 1-1.5 per litre, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Skopje – TAV Macedonia welcomed Monday the inaugural Stuttgart-Ohrid flight, operated by German low-cost airline “Eurowings”.

Skopje – The Hydrometeorological Service has said temperatures will reach 40C over the course of the week. Humidity will also increase, adding to the feeling of hotness.

Skopje– From Monday through July 12, the traveling cinema of the MakeDox Cretive Documentary Film Festival will show screenings in villages around the Ohrid and Prespa lakes, located both in North Macedonia and Albania.

Rome – Ilija Nestorovski will join Serie A outfit Udinese, Italian media report. Udinese beat Bologna and Torino to land the Macedonian striker, says Sportitalia.

EU leaders have failed to agree on top appointments during marathon overnight talks that wrapped up shortly after midday (1000 GMT) on Monday, prompting European Council President Donald Tusk to suspend their efforts until the following day.

Russia is seeking a prisoner swap with the United States, but it’s too early to consider alleged US spy Paul Whelan, a senior Russian diplomat said on Monday.

Tokyo – Whaling fleets left Japanese ports on Monday as the country officially resumed hunting whales commercially in defiance of international criticism, after a 31-year hiatus, the government said.

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic survived some early challenges before prevailing against Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 victory in the opening defence of his title on Monday.