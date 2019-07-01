10:00/1 July 2019

Skopje – As of Monday, citizens will have the opportunity to apply for a 15-percent return of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in the framework of the Government project “My VAT”.

Skopje – As of Monday, households will get their electricity from the universal supplier EVN Home, a legal entity established by power distribution company EVN Macedonia.

Skopje – Play “Body Notes” of Helsinki-based company “MinoArt” will open the 12th international festival of pantomime and physical theatre “Panfiz” in the Macedonian National Theatre on Monday.

Bitola – Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Turkey would ratify North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol within a month at the latest.

Pustec – Pali Andon Kolefski of the Socialist Party is the new mayor of Albanian municipality of Pustec.

Rome – Inter Milan confirmed the signing of experienced Uruguayan defender Diego Godin on Monday on a three-year contract to 2022.

At least 65 people have been wounded in a car bomb blast and an attack in the Afghan capital and taken to area hospitals, the country’s public health ministry said Monday.