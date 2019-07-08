Mexico defeats US 1-0 to win eighth Gold Cup

Washington, 8 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Mexico beat the US 1-0 on Sunday to seize the Gold Cup for the eighth time, with a goal from Jonathan dos Santos clinching the win for El Tri in the 73rd minute.

It was Mexico’s first Gold Cup victory since 2015, but Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s team had been the favourites to win the match, played in front of more than 62,000 football fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium.

The night was a fresh disappointment for the US team, who have been defeated five times by Mexico in six meetings at the Gold Cup final. Their only victory against them was in 2007.