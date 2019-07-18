Mexican drug boss Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman given life sentence

New York, 17 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Mexican drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was handed a life sentence plus 30 years by a US court on Wednesday, after his conviction for decades of smuggling narcotics, ending his infamous criminal career.

The expected verdict, which falls within the mandatory sentencing guidelines prosecutors argued for based on the severity of his crimes, was issued by judge Brian Cogan, at the eastern district court in Brooklyn, New York, according to a court statement.

Guzman, 62, was found guilty in February of “engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise” for trafficking tens of thousands of kilograms of drugs into the United States, as well as conspiracy to commit murder and money-laundering conspiracy.

US prosecutors argued that the evidence at trial showed him to be a “ruthless and bloodthirsty leader” of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful drug-trafficking organizations in Mexico.

The former head of the cartel was extradited to the US in early 2017 to face the charges. As part of the extradition agreement with Mexico, the US ruled out the death penalty.

Defense lawyers had argued Guzman was framed by other criminals. His lawyers can still launch appeals over his sentencing.

He famously escaped from Mexican prisons twice, once reportedly in a laundry basket and once in a spectacular jailbreak through a tunnel that accomplices had dug to his cell. He has been kept under close guard while in US custody.