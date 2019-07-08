0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

Media Agency, OSCE Mission to Skopje sign memo of cooperation

The Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and the OSCE Mission to Skopje signed on Monday a memorandum of cooperation in joint activities to raise the level of media literacy in North Macedonia. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 July 2019 16:44
Back to top button
Close