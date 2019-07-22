May to chair meeting of emergency committee over tanker seizure

British Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee on Monday over the seizure by Iran of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf.

The prime minister is expected to receive updates from ministers and officials on the situation and will discuss the maintenance of the security of shipping in the region, the Press Association reported Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will update the House of Commons Monday afternoon, amid reports that ministers are considering freezing Iranian regime assets.

Hunt is expected to tell MPs what further measures the government will take.