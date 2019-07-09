Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Manchevski attends EU-Western Balkans ICT Dialogue in Brussels

We are committed to ensuring equal approach to public services for citizens and businesses, and increased accessibility of services and possibilities via digital channels, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski told the first meeting of the EU-Western Balkans ICT Dialogue in Brussels on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 9 July 2019 12:17
