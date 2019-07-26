Macron, Merkel extend invitations to Britain’s Boris Johnson

Paris/Berlin, 26 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have invited Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson for separate visits to Germany and France.

Johnson was invited for a visit “in the coming weeks,” the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Macron spoke to Johnson on Thursday night to congratulate him on his appointment by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and hailed Franco-British cooperation on a range of issues, the palace said.

Johnson accepted Merkel’s invitation during a phone call on Friday, Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said. They spoke about Germany and Britain’s bilateral relations and Johnson’s plan for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Merkel also congratulated Johnson on his new position, and wished him “good luck in fulfilling this difficult task.”

Both European leaders are eager to discuss the issue of Brexit, with Macron hoping to do so “in the coming weeks, respecting the requirements of the European Union,” the Elysee said.

France is widely seen as taking a hardline stance on Brexit, having been more sceptical than other member states about the April decision to grant Britain an extension to October 31 to prevent an immediate no-deal departure.

Johnson has said he wants to renegotiate before October 31 the withdrawal agreement that his predecessor Theresa May struck with the bloc’s remaining 27 members.

In particular, he wants to get rid of the “backstop” clause aimed at preventing a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

EU officials have said they will not reopen talks on the withdrawal agreement, but are prepared to amend a political declaration that lays out the terms of future relations.