Libyan navy: 115 migrants missing after boat sinks off Tripoli

Tripoli, 25 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Some 115 migrants are missing after their boat sank off the Libyan capital, Tripoli, an official in the country’s navy said on Thursday.

The wooden boat was carrying 250 migrants when it sank off the town of al-Khums, east of Tripoli, a spokesman for the Libyan navy, Ayoub Qasim, told dpa.

The Libyan coastguard on Thursday rescued 134 migrants from drowning and retrieved one dead body, he said.

“The rest are still considered missing,” Qasim added.

Those rescued are African and Arab nationals, he said.

Earlier Thursday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said that a shipwreck was believed to have taken place in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya and that dozens were feared dead.

“Nearly 150 migrants are reported missing and 145 more returned to Libyan shore,” the IOM tweeted.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi. It has since been a major transit point for migrants, mostly Africans, trying to reach Europe by sea.

According to the IOM, 426 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean so far this year.