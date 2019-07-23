Li Peng, Chinese premier who led during Tiananmen crackdown, dies

Beijing, 23 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Li Peng, the former Chinese premier who was in power during the Tiananmen Square massacre, has died at age 90, state media reported on Tuesday.

Li, known in the West as the “Butcher of Beijing,” was one of the main leaders in the bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy movement on June 4, 1989.

After serving as premier for a decade between 1988 and 1998, between 1998 and 2003 he was chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament.

He died on Monday evening in Beijing due to illness, according to Xinhua news agency.

Li dedicated his life to service and fighting for the communist cause, Xinhua said.

“We must learn from his revolutionary spirit, lofty moral character and fine style, and unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core,” it said.

Born in Chengdu, Sichuan province, in October 1928, Li belonged to the younger generation of leaders who had not participated in the revolution.

His father was an employee of the later legendary prime minister Zhou Enlai and was killed by the rival Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang (KMT).

Li studied engineering in Moscow from 1948 to 1954. After his return, he worked for a long time in the energy sector and became the electricity minister in 1981 and the deputy prime minister in 1983.

In 1987, he became one of the five members of the permanent committee of the Communist Party Politbureau and in 1988 formally took up the prime minister’s post.