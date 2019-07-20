Kosovo’s prime minister unexpectedly quits ahead of ICC appearance

Pristina, 19 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Kosovo’s premier resigned unexpectedly on Friday, saying he wanted to appear at his upcoming questioning at the International Criminal Court (ICC) “as a citizen, not prime minister.”

Ramush Haradinaj, who is set to appear before the Hague-based court next week, is accused of war crimes against the Serbian people during the 1999 Kosovo War.

He was a regional commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army, a paramilitary group fighting for independence.

A special court was established in 2017 to look at alleged crimes committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army by ethnic Albanians against Serbs in the armed conflict that lasted between 1998 and 2000.

Haradinaj has served as prime minister since September 2017.