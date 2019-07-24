Kosovo’s Haradinaj questioned by war tribunal in The Hague

Belgrade, 24 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Ramush Haradinaj, who stepped down as prime minister in Kosovo last week, faced questioning at a war tribunal in The Hague on Wednesday.

It had been unclear whether he was to be questioned as a witness or accused at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC), but media reports in Pristina on Wednesday cited him as saying he had been questioned as accused.

Haradinaj said he had exercised his right to remain silent during the questioning, and it was unclear what crimes he was being accused of.

The KSC was established in 2017 to look at alleged crimes committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army, a paramilitary group fighting for independence from Serbia, and by ethnic Albanians against Serbs between 1998 and 2000.

Haradinaj was a regional commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army between 1998 and 1999.

The KSC did not comment on the questioning and made no statement as to whether Haradinaj was questioned as a witness or accused.

On Friday, Haradinaj resigned unexpectedly, saying he wanted to appear at his upcoming questioning “as a citizen, not prime minister.”

The KSC is part of Kosovo’s judiciary, but international judges and prosecutors work there.

Haradinaj has previously been indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and acquitted twice. This tribunal, which was also based in The Hague, has now completed its work.

More than 10,000 people died in the war in Kosovo, most of them civilians.