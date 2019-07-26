0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Keep history debates separate from politics, MANU members say

Some officials have been interpreting Macedonian national and cultural history in ways that raise doubt about, or even refute, Macedonian identity, according to members of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU).

Magdalena Reed 26 July 2019 18:00
