Kazakhstan’s Golden Man comes to Skopje

Kazakhstan's Golden Man, along with hundreds of pieces of Kazakh art, will be shown as part of The Great Steppe: History and Culture exhibition to be held at the Archeological Museum from July 11 to August 11.

Magdalena Reed 7 July 2019 17:31
