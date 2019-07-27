Johnson: Brexit gives Britain ‘massive economic opportunity’ 

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that leaving the European Union will give Britain a “massive opportunity” to change its economic direction, as he promoted his plans for post-Brexit development on Saturday.

“I believe it’s a chance to change the direction of the UK and make us the best country in the world to live,” Johnson said in a speech in the northern city of Manchester.

“Leaving the EU is a massive economic opportunity to do things we’ve not been allowed to do for decades,” he said.

Johnson vowed to start work on plans for free ports and tax concessions for business, and to accelerate talks on post-Brexit free-trade deals.

He promised investment in education, policing, telecommunications infrastructure and technological innovation, including a 3.6 billion-pound (4.5-billion-dollar) “towns fund” to support transportation and infrastructure projects outside Britain’s major cities.

Johnson has vowed to withdraw Britain from the EU by the delayed exit date of October 31, with or without a deal.

He has insisted that the Brexit deal agreed with Brussels by his predecessor, Theresa May, must be renegotiated, demanding the removal of a controversial “backstop” clause that is designed to guarantee an open Irish border.

Addressing parliament on Thursday, one day after succeeding May, Johnson gave an ultimatum to EU leaders to “rethink their current refusal” to renegotiate Britain’s withdrawal agreement.

If the EU does not renegotiate, “we will have to leave without an agreement,” he said, adding that no-deal Brexitpreparations are a “top priority” for his government.