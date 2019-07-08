Job cuts at Deutsche Bank have already started

Following the announcement at the weekend that it was going to slash 18,000 jobs, Deutsche Banksaid on Monday that the cuts had already begun.

“In the business areas in which we will withdraw, we have already started the process,” Deutsche Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday.

Germany’s biggest lender had announced the loss of around 18,000 full-time jobs worldwide on Sunday in the wake of a radical corporate restructuring.

By the end of the year 2022, the number of jobs is expected to fall from just under 91,500 to around 74,000 full-time equivalent positions.

Sewing would not be drawn on how strongly individual countries and locations would be affected.

It has been reported that the first dismissals have been made in London and New York.

Experts have conflicting views about the management’s plans: While some have praised its courage in making the changes, others continue to worry about the capital strength of the German banking industry’s leader.

The far-reaching restructuring plan, expected to cost 7.4 billion euros (8.3 billion dollars), was announced following a meeting of the company’s supervisory board in Frankfurt.

The investment bank will be significantly downsized, taking the bank completely out of stock trading. New York and London are likely to be hit hardest, although the bank intends to continue to have a strong presence there. Sewing also sees further need for adjustment in the German retail banking business, which includes Postbank.

Rating agency Moody’s views the changes as a “positive step towards a more balanced and sustainable business model.” However, the agency kept its negative outlook for Deutsche Bank for the time being because of “significant challenges.”

The financial crisis of a decade ago hit the company hard and it has struggled to make profits amid the new safety provisions imposed on banks in the aftermath. It has also faced huge fines in the United States resulting from its conduct during the financial crisis.

Sewing was appointed in April last year after the bank suffered three consecutive years of loss, and tasked with turning the ailing bank around. He announced plans for a major restructuring in May.

The German lender last year reported a profit before taxes for the first time since 2014.

However on Sunday the bank said that it expected pre-tax losses of 500 million euros – and 2.8 billion euros after tax – in the second quarter of 2019.