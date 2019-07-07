Israel: Iran’s uranium enrichment is for one thing – atomic bombs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran‘s uranium enrichment has one purpose only – “the creation of atomic bombs.”

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, he repeated his call on European countries to immediately impose “snapback sanctions” set out by the United Nations Security Council, in response to Iran‘s decision to raise its uranium enrichment level beyond the 3.67-percent level agreed under the 2015 nuclear accord.

“This is a very dangerous step, and I call on my friends, the heads of France, Britain, and Germany: You signed this agreement, and you said that once they take this step, there will be harsh sanctions,” Netanyahu said.

“That was the decision of the Security Council. Where are you? I ask you, not defiantly, but with the common knowledge of history, and what happens when aggressive totalitarian regimes can cross the line towards things are very dangerous to all of us,” he added.