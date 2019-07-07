Iran raises uranium enrichment level in violation of 2015 deal

Iran is raising its uranium enrichment level beyond the 3.67-per-cent level agreed under the 2015 nuclear accord, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabei said Sunday.

The move marks Iran‘s second breach of the agreement after it earlier this week confirmed exceeding a limit of 300 kilograms on its low-enriched uranium production.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran‘s nuclear department, confirmed the move during a press conference, saying that enrichment levels would be increased incrementally to between 5 and 20 percent.

US President Donald Trump last year pulled the US out of the accord and began imposing a “maximum pressure” campaign of strict sanctions on Tehran, over the objections of his European allies.

The remaining powers in the agreement, including Britain, France, and Germany, have sought to keep it alive by developing a money transaction system known as Instex that allows Iran to circumvent US sanctions and continue doing business with international partners.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran‘s deputy foreign minister, said at the press conference that the decision to start raising the enrichment level was legitimate as Tehran had been waiting for a diplomatic solution for one year to no avail.

Uranium needs to be enriched to 90 percent for a nuclear weapon to be built, but getting from 20 to 90 percent is considered to be a relatively quick process.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address Iran’s breach of the deal, in a session that comes at the request of the United States.