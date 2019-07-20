Iran captures British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard says its forces have captured a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for allegedly violating international laws.

A statement from the owner of the Stena Impero vessel and the ship’s manager confirmed that it was seized by “small crafts and a helicopter” at 1500 GMT and was currently headed north towards Iran.

“We are presently unable to contact the vessel,” a statement from Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management said.

There are 23 crew members on board, they added.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a hotspot for tensions with Iran amid a spate of incidents there. It is located in the Gulf, one of the world’s most important waterways for the transport of oil.

“We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf,” a British government spokesman was quoted by the PA news agency as saying.

Relations between Britain and Iran, and the United States and Iran, have soured in recent months.

On July 4, Britain seized an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar for allegedly violating sanctions against Syria. The following week, Britain said Iranian forces had attempted to stop a British ship but were fended off by the British military.

The US has also accused Iran of attacks on tankers, though Tehran denies involvement.

President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that the US “destroyed” an Iranian drone as it came within some 900 metres of the USS Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has denied the accusation, with the Revolutionary Guard releasing footage that it says disproves the claim.

Since Trump took office in 2017, the US has pursued a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, including pulling out of the nuclear deal world powers struck with Tehran in 2015.

Last month Trump said he came close to ordering an airstrike in retaliation against Iran for shooting down a US spy drone near the strait.

The Defence Department recently said it would deploy more troops and ships to the region in an effort to step up monitoring of Iranian activities.

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Friday, according to the White House. The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, a statement said.