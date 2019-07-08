Iran bolsters uranium enrichment as US maintains ‘maximum pressure’

Tehran, 8 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iran will initially enrich its uranium to a concentration of 4.5 per cent, a nuclear official said on Monday, as Tehran abandons a limit set by the increasingly vulnerable 2015 nuclear agreement amid crushing US sanctions against the country.

“Our facilities require a concentration of between 1.1 and 4.5 per cent, therefore below 5 per cent will suffice for the time being,” according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the country’s nuclear agency.

The announcement comes a day after Iran said it had begun its uranium enrichment level beyond the 3.67-per-cent threshold agreed in the deal struck with world powers.

It marks the second breach of the nuclear deal by Iran in a week. Tehran said last Monday it had also exceeded the limit of 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium it is is allowed to stock.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a watchdog that has monitored Iran’s nuclear activities under the deal, confirmed that Iran had committed the second violation regarding uranium enrichment.

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano informed the UN agency’s board of governors that Iran had surpassed the limit of 3.67 per cent, an IAEA spokesman said on Monday. This assessment was backed up by reports from IAEA inspectors in the country.

Iran also threatened on Monday to break a third term in the agreement by reversing the reconfiguration of a heavy-water reactor so it is once again capable of producing plutonium.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it would take the step in 60 days if the remaining parties do not find ways to counter US sanctions against Tehran.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said Washington will continue to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran’s economy.

“Iran should not confuse American restraint with a lack of American resolve,” Pence said at an event hosted by Christians United for Israel. He stressed that the US would seek to curtail Iran’s foreign policy.

“We hope for the best but the United States of America and our military are prepared to protect our interests and to protect our personnel and our citizens in the region,” Pence said.

He hailed a move by President Donald Trump last year to pull the US out of the nuclear accord and begin the “maximum pressure” campaign of strict sanctions on Tehran, despite the objections of European allies.

The remaining powers in the agreement, including Britain, France and Germany, have sought to keep it alive by developing a money transaction system known as Instex that allows Iran to circumvent US sanctions and continue doing business with international partners.

Uranium needs to be enriched to 90 per cent for a nuclear weapon to be built, but getting from 20 to 90 per cent is considered to be a relatively quick process.

Iran has said multiple times that even if the Islamic Republic does pull out of the nuclear agreement, the country has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

“The West should not criticize the legitimate decisions of Iran, but find practical solutions to convince us to stay in the deal,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mussawi said, adding that a third phase of violation would begin in September if they failed to do so.