Inter confirm signing of Uruguayan defender Godin

Rome, 1 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Inter Milan confirmed the signing of experienced Uruguayan defender Diego Godin on Monday on a three-year contract to 2022.

The 33-year-old Godin had spent nine seasons with Spanish side Atletico Madrid but revealed his intention to move on in May when his contract expired.

Godin’s Uruguay were eliminated from the Copa America quarter-finals in a weekend penalty shoot-out defeat with Peru.

Godin won the Primera Division title with Atletico in 2014, scoring on the decisive last day draw away to Barcelona to secure the championship. He also won the Spanish Cup, two Europa Leagues and reached two Champions League finals in his time with the club.

The next Serie A season begins on August 24.