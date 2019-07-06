IAEA to convene next week on Iran nuclear program at US request

The UN’s nuclear watchdog will hold an emergency meeting of its top body next week to address Iran’s nuclear program, in a session that comes at the request of the United States.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency said the meeting would take place on July 10.

The US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord, which restrained Iran‘s nuclear program, and has begun imposing strict sanctions on Tehran. The Iranian government has since announced gradual steps in violation of the deal.

“The IAEA will convene a special session to address Iran’s illicit nuclear activities. In light of its secret nuclear weapons archive, Iran must be pressured to abandon its nuclear ambitions,” US National Security Advisor John Bolton tweeted.

The IAEA had previously said Iran exceeded the 300 kilogram limit on stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Iran is aiming to surpass another limit early next week, this time on the level of enrichment.