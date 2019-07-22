IAEA chief Yukiya Amano dies aged 72

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Yukiya Amano has passed away, his secretariat said on Monday.

The IAEA did not say when and of what cause the Japanese diplomat died at the age of 72.

Amano’s office had announced last September that Amano had undergone an unspecified medical procedure. Since his return to work, he had appeared frailer.

Amano died shortly before handing in his resignation as IAEA director general, a post he had held since 2009, his office said on Monday.

“I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to member states and agency staff,” he had planned to write in the letter, his office said.

Amano oversaw the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, and he had spent years in talks with Iranian officials ahead of the deal.