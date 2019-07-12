HRW accuses Afghan forces of executing civilians in raid on clinic

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday demanded that Afghan authorities investigate a raid on a medical clinic this week in which it says Afghan special forces executed four civilians.

In a statement, the rights group said witnesses had told it that special forces launched a raid on the clinic in Day Mirdad district of the central province of Wardak late on Monday.

They killed a family caregiver and later separated four other people for questioning – the clinic’s director, a lab worker, a guard and another family caregiver.

All except the director were later found dead from gunshot wounds, the HRW statement said. Villagers believed that the director had been taken by the special forces, it said.

“It’s imperative for the Afghan government to prosecute the commanders who ordered the killings as well as the soldiers who pulled the trigger,” said Patricia Gossman, thr group’s associate Asia director.

The clinic is run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan.

Toby Lanzer, deputy director of the UN’s mission in Afghanistan, on Thursday expressed concern over the attack, as well as an airstrike in Ghazni province in which two EMERGENCY aid group employees were killed on Sunday.

International humanitarian law obliges all parties to protect humanitarian aid workers, health workers, and infrastructure, he said.

“Where this has not been the case, incidents need to be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice”, Lanzer said.

According to him, 77 aid workers have been either killed, injured or abducted in Afghanistan this year.