Hosts Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win Copa America

Rio de Janeiro, 8 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hosts Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on Sunday to win the Copa America.

Everton opened the scoring for the Selecao in the 15th minute, with Gabriel Jesus following up in the 47th minute and Richarlison in the 90th.

Guerrero converted a penalty in the 44th minute shortly before half-time for the Peruvians’ only goal of the match. The referee granted a penalty shot after consulting video evidence which showed a handball by Thiago Silva.

Brazil played the last 20 minutes with only ten players after Jesus was sent off for a foul on Renato Tapia.

Everton was knocked over as Carlos Zambrano approached the goal shortly before the final whistle. In a controversial decision, referee Roberto Tobar granted a penalty for the hosts after video evidence. Richarlison converted the penalty with a low shot to make it 3-1 for Brazil.

Brazil won the tournament for the ninth time on Sunday.

It last won the Copa America in 2007 but had failed even to make it into the top four in subsequent editions of the tournament.