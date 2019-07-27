Hong Kong protesters clash with riot police 

Riot police and protesters clashed in Hong Kong late Saturday as authorities attempted to gain ground in the Yuen Long district.

Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas at different flashpoints across the district, where thousands had gathered to protest an extradition bill and attacks on protesters in Yuen Long last weekend.

Protesters near Nam Pin Wai village, a historic residential area, fought back with umbrellas, shields and ski polls, while in other locations they built barricades from sidewalk railings to prevent riot police from moving forward.

Despite the tear gas, many protesters appeared prepared to stay, armed with water, first aid supplies, helmets and gas masks.

Police earlier issued a warning that the situation in Yuen Long was “deteriorating.”