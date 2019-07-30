Hong Kong charges 44 protesters with rioting after mass arrest 

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hong Kong police have charged 44 people with rioting for their role in an anti-government demonstration at the weekend, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 49 people were detained on Sunday in the largest mass arrest since protests began on June 9 against legislation that would have allowed for criminal extradition to China.

The group is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning with defendants facing a maximum ten-year sentence if found guilty.

Sunday’s protest was not approved by police and deemed an “illegal assembly,” although that did not stop tens of thousands from marching through Hong Kong.

The police presence was relatively minimal until protesters attempted to approach China’s headquarters in Hong Konglate Sunday afternoon. Riot police responded by firing continuous rounds of tear gas at protesters.

Protesters fought back by throwing bricks and building barricades from street fences and bamboo scaffolding.

While the protests began against the extradition bill, they have spiralled into a larger protest against the government and police brutality towards protesters.

Many protesters are also angry with what they see as China’s interference in Hong Kong affairs, as the former British colony was promised semi-autonomy until 2047.

Hong Kong has a separate legal system from China, with residents afforded civil rights not found on the mainland.