Half-hour delays on Bogorodica border crossing

Skopje, 30 July 2019 (MIA) - Half-hour delays are reported on the Bogorodica border-crossing, but no significant delays on the other border crossings. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 30 July 2019 10:08

