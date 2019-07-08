Greece’s New Democracy party wins general elections; far-right Golden Dawn out

Athens, 7 July 2019 (MIA) – New Democracy won by large margin and forms a majority government, based on the results of the general elections in Greece on Sunday, July 7, with 90.85 pct of votes counted, ANA-MPA reported.

A total of six parties will enter parliament based on this result and without the presence of far-right Golden Dawn. A breakdown of each party’s percentage of the vote and seats in parliament is as follows:

New Democracy – 39.78 pct and 158 seats

SYRIZA – 31.56 pct and 86 seats

ΚΙΝΑL – 7.97 pct and 22 seats

Communist Party of Greece (ΚΚΕ) – 5.34 pct and 15 seats

Εlliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) – 3.74 pct and 10 seats

MeRA25 – 3.47 pct and 9 seats

The swearing-in of Kyriakos Mitsotakis as prime minister will take place at the presidential mansion on Monday, July 8 at 13:00, New Democracy sources announced on Sunday evening.