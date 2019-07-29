Grabar-Kitarovic: Croatia to help neighbouring countries to come under the wing of EU

Jerusalem, 29 July 2019 (MIA) – Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic after the meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Croatia will help neighbouring countries – Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia – to come under the wing of the European Union.

“We can do a lot of good but we can also sink into chaos. As such we have to monitor what is going on around us and as far as Croatia is concerned, we will help neighbouring countries – Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia – to come under the wing of the European Union,” she underlined, HINA reported.

In the context of common security threats, she assessed that it was important for the two countries to jointly care about Europe and the Mediterranean and that cooperation and the common fight against challenges such as terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction were the most important for the security of our peoples.