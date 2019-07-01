0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Government project on VAT return for citizens begins

As of Monday, citizens will have the opportunity to apply for a 15-percent return of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in the framework of the Government project "My VAT".

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 July 2019 9:03

