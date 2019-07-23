0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderPolitics

Government gives Ohrid and Struga short deadlines to implement UNESCO recommendations

The Government decided Tuesday to withdraw the Law on Management of the Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Ohrid Region, recommending municipalities in the area to declare a moratorium on construction works until a Plan for natural and cultural heritage management is passed.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 July 2019 19:20
