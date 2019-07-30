0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Gov’t gives green light to new University Clinical Centre

The government at its 148th session on Tuesday adopted decision on commencement of the implementation of the project for new University Clinical Centre in the municipality of Gjorche Petrov, in Skopje and designated the Ministry of Health as a contracting authority to conduct the public procurement procedure.

Silvana Kochovska 30 July 2019 19:27
