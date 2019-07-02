0_Macedonia.PortalNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Gostivar hosts presentation of military equipment used in “Decisive Strike”

Armies of North Macedonia and the USA presented Monday afternoon in Gostivar the military equipment and armament used in “Decisive Strike” military exercise recently held in Krivolak training area. Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska accompanied by associates and senior army officers attended the event.

Zoran Madzoski, Gostivar 1 July 2019 21:06
Back to top button
Close