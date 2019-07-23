0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Good Neighbourliness continues, no turning back, Zaev tells BGNES

The Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation brought many positive advantages to North Macedonia and Bulgaria and put an end to a system that poisoned the relations between the two countries. The historical facts about our common history are clear and there is no running away. The commission should do its job, which has support from me and from Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Bulgarian BGNES News Agency.

Silvana Kochovska 23 July 2019 12:19
