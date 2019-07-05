0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Germany’s Merkel looks optimistically towards the autumn on opening EU negotiations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday in Poznań that she is optimistic in regard to the chances of North Macedonia to get long-awaited date to open EU accession negotiations in October.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 5 July 2019 19:48
