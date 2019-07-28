ArtsArts.PortalNational Correspondents

Folk dance festival “Ilinden Days” kicks off in Bitola

The 49th Festival of Folk Songs and Dances “Ilinden Days” was opened late Saturday in downtown Bitola with a parade of home and foreign folklore ensembles  and the traditional folk dance “Komitsko.”

Marjan Tanushevski, Bitola 28 July 2019 12:28

