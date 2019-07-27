0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

FITD: North Macedonia jumps 25 places in Global Innovation Index

North Macedonia jumps up 25 places on the list of countries investing in innovation infrastructure compared to last year, according to the 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) released on 24 July.

Silvana Kochovska 27 July 2019 12:43
