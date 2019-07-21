0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FITD: 368 companies in final selection of projects for innovation commercialization

The Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD) has selected 368 domestic companies in the final stage of the public call for commercialization of innovations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 11:24

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close