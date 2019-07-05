Federer cruises past Clarke at Wimbledon; Kerber out 

London, 4 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Roger Federer extended his leading record for third round appearances at grand slam tournaments after he prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (6-3), 6-2 against British wildcard Jay Clarke at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Federer has now appeared 70 times in the third phase of a major tournament and his latest victory means that the 37-year-old Swiss is three results away from becoming the first man to claim 100 wins at Wimbledon.

The 20-time grand slam winner is aiming for his ninth Wimbledon trophy and showed signs that he had recovered from his first round scare against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

Federer dropped the first set of his opening match for the first time since 2010 on Tuesday.

However, Federer was dominant in the rallies against the 20-year-old Clarke and forced his opponent to concede two breaks before serving out the first set in 28 minutes.

The second set was much tighter and with no break point opportunities on offer, the pair went into a tie-break.

Federer misfired with his backhand to trail Clarke 2-1 as the British crowd on Court One cheered for their native player Clarke.

But Federer, who has not lost in the second round since 2013, was given the chance to pull away with a two-set lead when Clarke hit the net four times before Federer cemented his advantage with an ace.

The eight-time champion was in full control as he surged to the finish line with two breaks and booked his third round spot after one hour and 37 minutes.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, more top seeds fell including last year’s semi-finalist John Isner and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.

American ninth seed Isner was defeated in five sets by Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Cilic, the Croatian 13th seed, lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Portugal’s Joao Sousa, who will next play Dan Evans after the Briton dispatched Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

There was no trouble for Japan’s eighth seed Kei Nishikori as he ended the British crowd’s hopes for Cameron Norrie in a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 victory.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Angelique Kerber is out after the former world number one lost a first set led against Lauren Davis.

The 25-year-old American broke Kerber twice in the last two sets to claim a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 upset victory.

Davis moves on to face Carla Suarez-Navarro, who defeated France’s Pauline Parmentier 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4) to advance.

Petra Kvitova recovered from a slow start after being a break down early against Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic.

The two-time champion, seeded sixth, lost her serve in the opening game but recovered with two breaks to take the first set.

Kvitova then captured three more breaks in the second set before sealing the match in 85 minutes.

Earlier, World number one Ashleigh Barty cruised through to the third round of Wimbledon with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck on Thursday.

Her latest victory at the grass grand slam event extends her unbeaten run to 14 matches.

The 23-year-old Australian, who is aiming to complete consecutive grand slam wins after winning the French Open, stormed through the match in 54 minutes.

“It’s been an incredible journey, it really has,” Barty said. “It’s been important for us to celebrate the little things.”

Barty will meet Britain’s Harriet Dart next after she conquered Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-1.

Fourth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands had to recover from a set down to overcome American Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 and will meet Czech Barbora Strycova in the next round.

American Sloane Stephens also claimed a dominant second round win as the former US Open champion triumphed 6-0, 6-2 against China’s Wang Yafan.

Stephens’ next opponent will be British 19th seed Jo Konta after she dismissed Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4.