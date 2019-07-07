Exit polls: Greece’s Tsipras unseated in win for conservatives

The conservative New Democracy party is projected to win Greece‘s parliamentary elections with 40 percent of the vote, beating leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza, which won 28.5 percent, state broadcaster ERT reported, quoting exit polls.

The projection indicates a majority of 155-167 out of 300 legislative seats, which would allow the ND chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis to form the government without outside partners.

According to the exit polls, commissioned by all Greek broadcasters, Syriza will drop to 77-82 seats.

The center-left Movement for Change is expected to win 6-8 percent of the vote and the Communists 5-7 percent.

Several other small parties were just under the 3-percent threshold set for entry into the parliament, including the far-right Golden Dawn.