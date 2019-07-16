0_Macedonia.Portal0_Slajder0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EU seeks accountability for illegal wiretaps and solution for SPO’s status

Following the resignation of SPO's head Katica Janeva, the EU says efforts need to continue to establish legal accountability for the crimes arising and surrounding the illegal wiretaps.

Bisera Altiparmakova 16 July 2019 15:57
