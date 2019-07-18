0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsUncategorized

EU Ambassador Žbogar highlights need to raise public awareness about environment

EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Samuel Žbogar highlighted on Wednesday the need to raise public awareness, especially youth awareness about the environment and briefed Minister for Environment Naser Nuredini on the eco-activism initiated by the EU, as well as the activities implemented as part of the EU campaign "Za chisto kako doma isto".

Nevenka Nikolikj 17 July 2019 19:58
