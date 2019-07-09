Erdogan suggests reviving Croatia-Bosnia-Serbia dialogue

Zagreb, 9 July 2019 (Hina/MIA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday suggested reviving dialogue between Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), and Serbia to improve the situation in the region and reinforce good neighbourly cooperation, according to a press release issued after his meeting with the members of the BiH Presidency.

Erdogan held talks with Milorad Dodik, Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komscic in Sarajevo, where he arrived to attend a summit of the South-East European Cooperation Process.

The Presidency’s press release said Erdogan expressed willingness to support the revival of cooperation between Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.

He also confirmed Turkey’s support for BiH’s Euro-Atlantic journey, which he sees as a guarantee of stability and peace.

Dzaferovic said it was important for BiH as well as the entire region to have in Turkey a partner which supported its stability.

He regretted on behalf of the state leadership the decision by Kosovo’s representatives not to attend the summit. “I think they made a mistake. They either don’t or won’t understand the situation in BiH,” he said, adding that BiH did not recognise Kosovo because there was no consensus within the country.

He said it was entirely unjustified that Kosovo-BiH cooperation was worse than Kosovo-Serbia cooperation.