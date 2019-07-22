0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Environment Minister Nuredini meets Swiss Ambassador Suter Tejada

Swiss support to North Macedonia focuses mainly on the sectors of infrastructure and environment, specifically nature protection, waste water treatment and solid waste management, said Swiss Ambassador Sybille Suter Tejada at Monday's meeting with Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 July 2019 17:17
