EIB loans for SMEs available as of next week

The second tranche of favorable loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the European Investment Bank (EIB), estimated at €16 million, will be disbursed early next week, it was announced.

Bisera Altiparmakova 26 July 2019 16:16
