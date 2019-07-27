ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Drama Theatre Skopje premieres “Not safe for work” play at Ohrid Summer Festival

The premiere of the play “Not safe for work” will be performed by the Drama Theatre Skopje on Saturday evening in Culture Centre Grigor Prlichev within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Silvana Kochovska 27 July 2019 13:33
