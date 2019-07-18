0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Dimitrov: Greek gov’t should be convinced Prespa Agreement is an opportunity

It's natural to invest in confidence with the new government, too. I think we should make efforts to convince them in what we believe - the Prespa Agreement isn't a burden, it's a great opportunity, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said speaking to reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of The Economist conference in Athens.

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 17 July 2019 17:47
