Deutsche Bank reports Q2 net loss of 3.1 billion euros amid cutbacks 

Frankfurt, 24 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Deutsche Bank has reported a second-quarter net loss of 3.1 billion euros (3.5 billion dollars), weeks after announcing drastic job cuts in a bid to turn its fortunes around.

The loss was bigger than the 2.8 billion euros the bank had predicted earlier this month when it announced the restructuring. It said on Wednesday “transformation charges” had cost it 3.4 billion euros.

“A substantial part of our restructuring costs is already digested in the second quarter,” chief executive Christian Sewing said. “Excluding transformation charges the bank would be profitable.”

Under the restructuring plan announced earlier this month, Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs and drastically scale back its loss-making investment banking operations in New York, London and elsewhere, shifting the focus to corporate clients.

The reorganization of the business follows the failure of merger talks with rival Commerzbank in April.