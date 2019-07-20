0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Deskoska: ‘Racket’ only sped up SPO’s incorporation in PPO

We should not associate personal responsibility with the responsibility of an entire institution. The "Racket" case only sped up the integration of the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) and the Public Prosecutor's Office for organized crime and corruption, says Justice Minister Renata Deskoska.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 July 2019 16:57
